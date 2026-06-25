ETV Bharat / international

'Need Each Other': Macron Hosts Meloni After Trump Rift

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, during the official arrivals ceremony for the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France ( File/AP )

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron will host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday in the French seaside resort of Antibes in a bid to smooth often testy ties.

One of Europe's most prominent right-wing leaders will arrive on the French Riviera for her first bilateral summit with Macron, fresh from her fallout with US President Donald Trump.

They are the first talks since a treaty on a strategic alliance came into force in 2021, elevating relations to a level comparable to that between France and Germany.

"This summit will provide an opportunity to deepen Franco-Italian cooperation in several strategic sectors, notably defence, nuclear energy, and space," the French presidency said.

"We need each other," it said ahead of the talks at the Villa Eilenroc, a dazzling 19th century residence overlooking the Mediterranean.

Relations have often been strained between Macron, a pro‑European centrist, and Meloni, who leads a coalition of right and far‑right parties.

While the leaders of the European Union's second‑ and third‑largest economies are far from natural allies, they have worked to ease tensions -- notably during a lengthy one‑on‑one meeting in Rome in June last year.

In April, as leaders gathered in Paris for a summit on securing the Strait of Hormuz, Meloni arrived at the Elysee in a red Alfa Romeo. Macron greeted the Italian leader with an enthusiastic double kiss that appeared to catch her off guard.

A video that went viral showed Meloni visibly surprised before both laughed it off.

Rapprochement