ETV Bharat / international

Nearly 20 Pc Rise In Indian Patients At Singapore Cancer Centre In 2025

Kolkata: Singapore-based Parkway Cancer Centre has seen a nearly 20 per cent annual rise in the number of patients from India in 2025, with a majority of them seeking care at an advanced stage of the disease when fewer curative options are left.

Dr Ang Peng Tiam, the medical director and senior consultant medical oncologist at the Parkway Cancer Centre, said many patients travel abroad after exhausting available treatment options in India.

"In many cases, doctors in India have already done whatever is possible. Patients often come here because they hope a different medical team may offer another perspective or approach," he said.

The Parkway Cancer Centre, part of global healthcare services provider IHH Healthcare, has a CanHOPE office in Delhi to raise awareness about cancer, its prevention, detection, and care. Last year, the institute expressed keenness to open more such offices in India.

Talking to PTI, Dr Tiam said nearly 60 to 70 per cent of Indian patients who approach the Parkway Cancer Centre have advanced or treatment-resistant cancers, while only about 30 per cent are potentially at a curable stage.

"India emerged as one of our fastest-growing markets in 2025, with patient numbers increasing by nearly 20 per cent year on year," he said.

"The most important thing in cancer treatment is to make the correct diagnosis. That includes accurate histopathology, proper staging and, increasingly, molecular profiling," he said.

The Parkway Cancer Centre receives Indian patients at different stages of the disease, from those with suspected cancer to patients who have already undergone multiple lines of treatment, he said. "We see the entire range. Some patients come with early-stage disease, while others arrive in a desperate situation after treatment has failed, hoping there are still options available."

Dr Tiam said many patients travel abroad after exhausting available treatment options in India. "In many cases, doctors in India have already done whatever is possible.

Patients often come here because they hope a different medical team may offer another perspective or approach." Asked about treatment costs, he said cancer care is highly individualised.

"Cancer treatment varies widely, and the cost differences can be significant. It is very difficult to give an estimate because every patient's disease is different." He said many therapies are administered in cycles, with the duration of treatment depending on the type and stage of cancer as well as the patient's response.