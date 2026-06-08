ETV Bharat / international

Nearly 150 Indians Languish In Bangladeshi Prisons Even After Completing Their Sentences

Dhaka: Nearly 150 Indians continue to languish in Bangladeshi prisons despite completing their jail terms as procedural delays have barred their return home, officials said on Monday. A prison official said 152 foreigners, including 148 Indians, were languishing in Bangladeshi prisons even though they had completed their jail terms, according to prison statistics published six months ago.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, said several of these foreign inmates had completed their terms years ago, however the official identification process alongside bureaucratic or diplomatic inaction prolonged their captivity.

He said a large number of the Indian inmates were detained on charges such as illegal cross-border entry. News portal Bdnews24.com on Monday reported 17 Indians continued to languish in the southwestern Shariatpur District Jail alone despite the completion of their prison terms, with the correction centre officials saying their repatriation remained stalled.

The inmates could not be released as their identities remain unverified, while repeated attempts to contact the Indian Embassy yielded no response, the report said.

Jailer Papiya Sultana told the outlet that police had detained 20 people at different times near the Padma Bridge in 2022 and 2023, and they were later sent to prison on court orders.

She said that though they completed their sentences, they were still in captivity with the status of “release prisoners” or RP since the verification and repatriation process remained incomplete.