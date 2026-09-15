ETV Bharat / international

Navy Chief Visits New Zealand To Bolster Maritime Ties

In this image posted on Sept. 14, 2026, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during a meeting with New Zealand Navy Chief Rear Admiral Garin Golding, New Zealand. ( @indiannavy/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan held substantive discussions with his New Zealand counterpart during a visit to the island nation aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing professional and operational linkages between the two navies, officials said on Monday.

The discussions between Adm Swaminathan and Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, provided an opportunity to further strengthen practical cooperation between the two navies, including through enhanced operational engagement and greater maritime information exchange, they said.

In a post on X, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "Building upon the India–New Zealand Maritime Security Cooperation Arrangement, the two chiefs exchanged views on enhancing the partnership between the two navies, advancing operational engagement, including a maiden bilateral naval exercise in 2027, and exploring ways to ensure better maritime information exchange."

Adm Swaminathan began his visit to Australia and New Zealand on September 9. He first visited Australia aiming to bolster bilateral naval cooperation.

"Adm Krishna Swaminathan's visit to New Zealand is aimed at further strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing professional and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy," the official said.