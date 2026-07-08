ETV Bharat / international

NATO summit: Greenland 'Not For Sale', Danish PM Frederiksen Tells Donald Trump

ANKARA(Turkey): Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday rejected renewed demands by President Donald Trump that the U.S. should take control of Greenland from NATO ally Denmark, saying that "Greenland is of course not for sale."

"We hope that all, including all allies, will respect the Greenland people right for self-determination," Frederiksen said ahead of a meeting of the leaders of NATO member countries in Turkey. "And we are sovereign states and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty."

Trump reopened old wounds over Greenland on the eve of the meeting by insisting that the United States should control the semiautonomous island. NATO is founded on the principle that its 32 members will defend each others' territory, not threaten to seize it.

Frederiksen said Denmark is "ready to defend every inch of NATO including our own territory" in the event of an attack, and would rely on NATO allies to honor their commitment to defend each other.

NATO chief backs latest US strikes on Iran

Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that he believes the United States is fully committed to the military organization, and praised U.S. President Donald Trump for taking forceful action against Iran overnight.

"I think it was absolutely necessary because when you have a ceasefire and Iran is basically violating a ceasefire, we see what happened yesterday, the ship is being attacked," Rutte said of the series of U.S. strikes on Iran after Tehran struck three merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I think it is totally crucial that the U.S. forcefully react," Rutte said.

Rutte was speaking from the Turkish capital Ankara, where the leaders of the alliance's 32 member countries gathered ahead of Wednesday's talks meant to focus on progress made toward meeting NATO's spending targets.

The strikes on Iran, as well as the revoking of a license allowing it to sell its oil on global markets, were retaliation, and underscored the fragility of an interim deal to end months of fighting between the two countries.

Rutte said U.S. demands for all allies to spend the same in terms of gross domestic product "is completely fair," and noted that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Denmark and Greece are already investing more.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks at the opening of the NATO Defense Industry Forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

"The commitment is there, no doubt," Rutte said before chairing the summit of NATO leaders, but noted that the Trump administration expects "the Europeans and Canadian will equalize their spending with the United States."

Trump launched the attacks shortly after leaving a dinner hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and so far has not spoken about the strikes.

It is rare for U.S. presidents to launch military action while outside the U.S., though in 2011 former President Barack Obama authorized strikes in Libya while on a trip to Brazil.

European allies and Canada have been wary that Trump might raise fresh grievances over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which they were never consulted about. Trump demanded "loyalty" and branded NATO a "paper tiger" after some allies refused to grant open access to their bases for U.S. forces to attack Iran.