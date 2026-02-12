ETV Bharat / international

NATO Launches Arctic Sentry Military Effort In Seeking To Move On From Greenland Dispute

Brussels: NATO on Wednesday launched a new military effort dubbed Arctic Sentry aimed at improving security in the High North, a month after U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up tensions in the alliance with his threats to annex Greenland.

Initially, Arctic Sentry will be the NATO label for national military exercises in the region, such as Denmark's Arctic Endurance — which angered Trump so much that he threatened to slap tariffs on allies taking part — and Norway's Cold Response drills.

Arctic Sentry is not a military operation. It does not involve the permanent or long-term deployment of troops to the region under a NATO banner.

"What is really new about it is that for the first time now we will bring everything we do in the Arctic together under one command," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters in Brussels. He said it would help the alliance to "assess which (security) gaps there are which we have to fill."

"In the face of Russia's increased military activity and China's growing interest in the High North, it was crucial that we do more," Rutte added.

Arctic security has been on NATO's agenda in recent years — seven allies lie in the region, along with Russia — but pressure to act accelerated as Trump's determination to "get" Greenland fueled tensions among the allies.

NATO's role in this series of military activities, which will be coordinated through its U.S. headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, is aimed at countering Russian and Chinese influence in the High North, which includes Greenland.