ETV Bharat / international

NATO Jet Shoots Down Stray Ukrainian Drone In Estonia

Warsaw: A NATO fighter jet shot down a Ukrainian drone in Estonian airspace on Tuesday, after it was reportedly diverted from its course by a Russian jamming system, Estonia's defence minister announced. It was the first interception of a foreign drone in the airspace of a Baltic state by NATO since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said the drone was first detected by Latvia before it was shot down by a Romanian F-16 stationed in Lithuania. Debris from the drone was reported near Poltsamaa in central Estonia.

Pevkur said he had been in contact with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykhailo Fedorov, who "apologised" after the incident, which happened as NATO "Spring Storm 2026" exercises are being held in Estonia this week.