ETV Bharat / international

NATO Chief Backs US Strikes, Warns Iran Is 'Very Close' To Advanced Missile Capability

President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: Amid reports of a long-range strike on a US-UK base in Indian Ocean, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has backed the United States' actions against Iran, while warning that Tehran is getting close to developing missiles that could threaten Europe.

Speaking to CBS News, Rutte said NATO is still verifying claims that Iran may have launched missiles at the US-UK base in Diego Garcia. "We cannot confirm that at the moment, so we are looking into it," he said, adding that if it's true, it would further justify the US response.

"If this were true, it would be more evident that what the President is doing here… is crucial," he said.

He further said Iran is "very close" to having the ability to strike major European cities. Rutte also warned that if Iran combines missile capability with nuclear weapons, it would pose a serious threat not just to Israel and the region, but to Europe and global stability.

"What we know for sure is that they are very close to having that capability," he said, referring to the potential range of Iranian missiles.

Rutte warned, "If Iran had the nuclear capability, including, together with the missile capability, it would be a direct threat, an existential threat, to Israel, to the region, to Europe, to the stability in the world."

The NATO chief endorsed US efforts to degrade Iran’s military capabilities, arguing that delay could prove costly. Drawing a parallel with North Korea, he said, "If we negotiate for too long, you might pass the moment where you can still get this thing done."

His remarks came amid tensions within the alliance after US President Donald Trump criticised NATO allies for not doing enough to support US operations, including securing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.