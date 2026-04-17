ETV Bharat / international

Myanmar's Ex-President Freed After Pardon Of Post-Coup Convictions

Yangon: Myanmar's former president Win Myint, detained since a 2021 military coup, was freed on Friday after being pardoned of convictions handed down during the post-putsch period of military rule.

Win Myint served as president starting in 2018, with Myanmar in the midst of a decade-long experiment with civilian rule that was abruptly halted by the coup.

While he occupied the top spot, it functioned as a ceremonial role following the lead of de facto government head Aung San Suu Kyi, who was barred from holding the presidency under a military-drafted constitution.

Suu Kyi, the octogenarian Nobel Peace Prize laureate, remains detained, serving a 27-year sentence rights groups decry as a politically motivated move to hobble her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

"The President has pardoned Win Myint," said a statement from the office of President Min Aung Hlaing -- who ordered the coup detaining Win Myint, who was convicted of a host of crimes critics say were fabricated.

Myo Nyunt, spokesman for the NLD which was dissolved after the coup, told AFP he had visited the ex-president at his daughter's house in the capital Naypyidaw and he was "in good health".

After five years ruling as armed forces chief, Min Aung Hlaing was installed last Friday as civilian leader in a transition democracy watchdogs have described as a rebranding of military rule.

The shift has been accompanied by rollbacks of some of the junta's post-coup crackdown measures -- steps the leadership tout as reconciliation, but which critics describe as cosmetic measures to aid the rebranding effort.

Min Aung Hlaing on Friday also commuted all death sentences and ordered the release of more than 4,300 prisoners in an amnesty to mark Myanmar's new year -- one of many public holidays when mass pardons are commonly made.

But Win Myint's pardon is perhaps the most significant climb-down so far.

'The greatest joy'

Outside the barbed-wire boundary of Yangon's Insein prison, AFP journalists saw detained award-winning filmmaker Shin Daewe released in Friday morning's amnesty.

She was given a life sentence in 2024 -- later commuted to 15 years -- for "complicity in terrorism", according to Reporters Without Borders, which called her initial term the "harshest" post-coup sentencing of a journalist.

"Being reunited with my family will be the greatest joy. Everyone wants to see their family every single day," said the documentary maker.

"Even though I was fortunate, my unlucky friends were left behind in tears. Even as I return to my family, I am returning with tears in my eyes."