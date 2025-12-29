ETV Bharat / international

Myanmar Pro-Military Party Claims Huge Win In First Phase Of Junta-Run Poll

Official of the Union Election Commission prepare to close a polling station after the votes were counted, during the first phase of general election, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. ( AP )

Yangon: Myanmar's dominant pro-military party claimed an overwhelming victory in the first phase of the country's junta-run elections, a senior party official told AFP, after democracy watchdogs warned the poll would entrench military rule. The armed forces snatched power in a 2021 coup, but on Sunday opened voting in a phased month-long election they pledge will return power to the people.

"We won 82 lower house seats in townships which have finished counting, out of the total of 102," a senior official of the Union Solidarity and Development Party told AFP. The party won all eight townships in the capital Naypyidaw, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to officially disclose the results.

At the last poll in 2020 the USDP was trounced by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), which was dissolved after the coup and did not appear on Sunday's ballots. The Nobel laureate has been in detention since the putsch, which triggered a civil war.

Campaigners, Western diplomats and the United Nations' rights chief have condemned the vote -- citing a stark crackdown on dissent and a candidate list stacked with military allies. Official results have yet to be posted by Myanmar's Union Election Commission and two more phases are scheduled for January 11 and 25.