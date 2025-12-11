ETV Bharat / international

Myanmar Junta Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31: On-Site Aid Worker

A woman inspects a hospital damaged in a Myanmar military air strike that killed more than 30 people in Mrauk U, western Rakhine state on December 11, 2025. ( AFP )

Mrauk U: A Myanmar military air strike killed more than 30 people at a hospital, an on-site aid worker said Thursday, as the junta wages a withering offensive ahead of elections beginning this month.

The junta has increased air strikes year-on-year since the start of Myanmar's civil war, conflict monitors say, after the military snatched power in a 2021 putsch ending a decade-long experiment with democracy.

The military has set polls starting December 28 -- touting the vote as an off-ramp to fighting -- but rebels have pledged to block it from the territory they control, which the junta is battling to claw back.