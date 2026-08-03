ETV Bharat / international

Myanmar's Detained Former Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Has Rare Meeting With International Red Cross

This handout photo taken and released on August 3, 2026 by Myanmar's Presidential Press and Information Bureau (PPIB) shows detained former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) meeting with Arnaude de Baecque, resident representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Myanmar, in Naypyidaw. ( AFP )

Bangkok: Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with the International Committee of the Red Cross' representative in the capital on Monday, the military-backed government said, a rare moment of contact with the outside world for the Nobel laureate who has been held out of public view since the military seized power in 2021.

Two photographs published with the announcement showed Suu Kyi shaking hands with Arnaud de Baecque, the ICRC's representative to Myanmar, and meeting with him in a wood-paneled room.

The Presidential Press and Information Bureau, which released the photographs, said the meeting was held Monday's morning but did not disclose the location of the meeting or provide details about what was discussed.

Two other photographs showed Suu Kyi cutting a pink birthday cake bearing the inscription, "Happy Birthday Aunty Suu, 19.6.2026," suggesting they may have been taken during a celebration for her 81st birthday in June.