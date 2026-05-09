ETV Bharat / international

Must Avoid Dependencies On Adversarial Nations In AI: US Official

Washington: India and the US must be guided by the principles of openness and avoid any dependencies on adversarial nations to fully realise the potential of areas such as artificial intelligence, a senior US official said here on Friday.

Addressing the US-India AI and Emerging Technology Forum, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Morrison said the US wants to make sure that countries in the region have access to world-class technology and get that integrated into society to deliver the best value and results for their people.

“But in order to fully realise the benefits of this incredible technology, we must be guided by the principles of openness, as well as focus on our security and our interoperability, and avoid any dependencies on adversarial nations,” Morrison said at the event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, ORF America and the Motwani Jadeja Foundation.

She said the private sector has already invested more than USD 300 billion in the development of AI technologies in the first quarter of 2026 and more than half of these investments have come to US companies.