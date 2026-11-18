ETV Bharat / international

Muslims Are Projected To Outnumber Christians By 2035 As The World's Largest Religion

FILE - In this photograph taken through a glass fence, Muslim pilgrims are seen praying around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2026. ( AP )

New York: Islam is expected to surpass Christianity as the world's largest religion by 2035, according to detailed projections released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

Pew, which has been issuing authoritative reports on religious demography for 25 years, said both Islam and Christianity are growing, but Islam is growing much faster. A key reason, Pew said, is that Muslims tend to have more children than other major religious groups.

"It's the babies," said Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett, explaining that conversion and other ways of changing religious identity are much smaller factors than fertility rates.

During 2020-2025, the fertility rate for Muslims was 3.1 children per woman, followed by the rate for Christians at 2.5, according to Pew. The average fertility rate for all other women was 1.6, below the level of 2.1 that's considered necessary for each generation to replace itself.

According to Pew's latest estimates, there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020. Pew's new projections forecast that there will be 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians by 2035. By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians worldwide.

The estimates are part of a broader Pew project examining how the size of major religious groups could change between 2020 and 2070. The projections take into account recent differences between religious groups' age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration.

Among the many notable findings: Pew projects that the United States, within 40 years, will no longer have a Christian majority. Christians now account for 62% of the population, according to Pew, and will fall below 50% by 2065.

In neighboring Canada, Christians are expected to drop below 50% by 2030, Pew said.

In both countries, a significant reason for the drop is the concurrent increase in the number of people with no religious affiliation. By 2070, they are projected to account for 41% of the U.S. population and to outnumber Christians in Canada.

Muslims and Christians are expected to keep pace with population growth

The world's population is projected to increase by 29% between 2020 and 2070, Pew said. Of the religious groups it analyzed, Muslims and Christians are the only ones expected to keep pace, with Christians growing by 30% and Muslims by 80%.

Although Hindus and Jews are growing in absolute numbers, they are projected to decline as a percentage of the global population, Pew said. It forecasts that Buddhists would shrink both in number and as a portion of the world's population, in part due to expected declines in the overall populations of China, South Korea and Japan.

Over the coming decades, Pew said, most of the world's population growth is expected to occur in Africa, particularly south of the Sahara Desert, where most people are Christians or Muslims. The region's high fertility and rising life expectancy will boost the global numbers of both faiths, Pew predicted.

By 2070, Pew said, more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa, and Congo will surpass the United States as the country with the most Christians, with their ranks increasing threefold to 270 million.

The populations of other major regions are expected to grow more modestly, or even decline.

For example, the number of people living in Europe will shrink by 17% by 2070, Pew said, and the number of Christians there will drop by a third, from 505 million to 324 million. Over the same period, the percentage of Europe's population that is Muslim is expected to increase from 6% to 13%.