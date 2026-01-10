ETV Bharat / international

Musk's Grok Under Fire Over Sexualized Images Despite New Limits

This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk. ( AFP )

Washington: European officials and tech campaigners on Friday slammed Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok after its controversial image creation feature was restricted to paying subscribers, saying the change failed to address concerns about sexualized deepfakes.

Grok has faced global backlash after it emerged the feature allowed users to sexualize images of women and children using simple text prompts such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes." Grok appeared to deflect the criticism with a new monetization policy, posting on the platform X late Thursday that image generation and editing were now "limited to paying subscribers," alongside a link to a premium subscription.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office joined the chorus of critics, condemning the move as an affront to victims and "not a solution." "That simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"It's insulting the victims of misogyny and sexual violence." EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier said "this doesn't change our fundamental issue, paid subscription or non-paid subscription. We don't want to see such images. It's as simple as that."

"What we're asking platforms to do is to make sure that their design, that their systems do not allow the generation of such illegal content," he told reporters. The European Commission, which acts as the EU's digital watchdog, has ordered X to retain all internal documents and data related to Grok until the end of 2026 in response to the uproar.

'Safety gaps'

Grok, developed by Musk's startup xAI and integrated into X, announced the move after Wednesday's fatal shooting in Minneapolis by an immigration agent, which triggered a wave of AI deepfakes. Some X users used Grok to digitally undress an old photo of the victim, as well as a new photo of her body slumped over after the shooting, generating AI images showing her in a bikini.