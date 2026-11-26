ETV Bharat / international

Musk Says Will Give Two SpaceX Shares To 'Every Child In America'

FILE - Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Washington: Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday he would give every child in the United States two shares in his SpaceX rocket company, doubling an offer he made last month.

"Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally," Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform he also owns. The world's richest person said the share from SpaceX would be transferred next month, while the share from him personally would be transferred in June next year.

He did not provide any further details about how the scheme would work. "I recommend holding on to your shares," Musk said, claiming that SpaceX could "be worth about a million times the current global economy" if it "succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun's energy." "These are obviously absurdly difficult goals, but there is a path to achieving them," he said. In October, Musk promised that every child in the US would receive one SpaceX share, adding that it would be "the first of many."