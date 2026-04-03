ETV Bharat / international

Music And Barbecues In Tehran Despite Trump Threats

Tehran: In a leafy Tehran park on Thursday, Iranians gathered for picnics on the final day of the Persian new year holidays, shrugging off US President Donald Trump's threats to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Ages".

The country has been at war for more than a month and Trump -- who launched the conflict alongside Israel on February 28 -- has vowed to strike Iran hard for another "two or three weeks". Powerful blasts shook the Iranian capital on Thursday.

Still, hundreds of families sat out under mild, cloudy skies, picnicking amid sweeping views of the snow-capped Alborz mountains -- a postcard scene at odds with a city under regular attack. Thursday marked the 13th and final day of the Persian new year festivities, known as Sizdah‑bedar or Nature Day.

Tradition calls for spending the day outdoors to ward off bad luck. "We must keep this ritual alive under all circumstances, even in the current situation and despite the distress we feel," Roya Abhari, 39, told AFP.

"I saw President Trump's message, and wondered: will Iran really go back to the Stone Age in two or three weeks?" She had come to the park alone to "to be around people, recharge and feel better".