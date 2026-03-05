ETV Bharat / international

Murmurs Of War Reach Indian Waters As US Sinks Iranian Warship After Indian Navy Drill

Hyderabad: The Iranian warship, identified as the frigate IRIS Dena, which was heading back to Iran from an eastern Indian port, did not sink in the war zone. Rather, it was sunk by the US while carrying the echoes of a peace mission back home.

The attack occurred hundreds of miles across the Indian Ocean from the Gulf, where US and Israeli forces are striking Iran, which is fiercely retaliating with missile and drone attacks despite the odds stacked against the country. "An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death," US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at the Pentagon.

The Iranian crew had just been in Visakhapatnam days before the torpedo struck, having shared meals and participated in naval drills with sailors from dozens of other countries at "Milan 2026". The Indian Navy welcomed them with formal honours and acknowledged them as collaborators in a “long-running cultural link”.