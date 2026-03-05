Murmurs Of War Reach Indian Waters As US Sinks Iranian Warship After Indian Navy Drill
Published : March 5, 2026 at 3:55 AM IST|
Updated : March 5, 2026 at 4:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Iranian warship, identified as the frigate IRIS Dena, which was heading back to Iran from an eastern Indian port, did not sink in the war zone. Rather, it was sunk by the US while carrying the echoes of a peace mission back home.
The attack occurred hundreds of miles across the Indian Ocean from the Gulf, where US and Israeli forces are striking Iran, which is fiercely retaliating with missile and drone attacks despite the odds stacked against the country. "An American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death," US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said at the Pentagon.
Video just now released showing the sinking of the IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka with an Mk. 48 torpedo. pic.twitter.com/oaZ2kGEwfC— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 4, 2026
The Iranian crew had just been in Visakhapatnam days before the torpedo struck, having shared meals and participated in naval drills with sailors from dozens of other countries at "Milan 2026". The Indian Navy welcomed them with formal honours and acknowledged them as collaborators in a “long-running cultural link”.
When they sailed out of the Bay of Bengal, they weren't heading into a battle—they were simply on the long voyage back from a friendly eastern Indian port. The violence of the strike has now effectively dragged the war into India’s immediate maritime backyard. By targeting a ship that had just been a guest of the Indian government, the conflict has found its murmur hundreds of miles away from the Persian Gulf and into the neutral, sensitive waters of the Indian Ocean.
Pentagon calls it 'quiet death'
This "quiet death," as the Pentagon called it, happened within the search and rescue zone of Sri Lanka, leaving an oil slick and floating survivors where there should have been only trade and diplomacy.
For India, the sinking appears a stark “reality check”: the safety of its surrounding waters has been targeted, turning a transit route for its international guests into a graveyard. The website of the “Milan” biennial multilateral naval exercise organised by India listed the ‘IRINS Dena’ as having taken part in the drill.
Welcome! | خوش آمدید!— Eastern Naval Command 🇮🇳 (@IN_HQENC) February 17, 2026
🇮🇳🤝🇮🇷 Indian Navy welcomes IRIS Dena, of the Iranian Navy, on her arrival at #Visakhapatnam to participate in #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, reflecting long-standing cultural links between the two nations.@India_in_Iran #BridgesOfFriendship… pic.twitter.com/O77v2qNJHJ
“Indian Navy welcomes IRIS Dena, of the Iranian Navy, on her arrival at #Visakhapatnam... reflecting long-standing cultural links between the two nations,” the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy said in a post on X on Feb 17, along with pictures of the warship and some of its officers.
