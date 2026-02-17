ETV Bharat / international

Mumbai Unveiled As Host Of Prince William-Founded Earthshot Prize 2026

London: Mumbai will play host to the Earthshot Prize 2026, the world’s leading environmental award founded by Britain’s Prince William, Kensington Palace in London announced on Tuesday. Describing India as one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature, the heir to the British throne said the country’s scale had the power to inspire progress in the field of climate action.

This year’s so-called Green Oscars will bring together environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists who are spearheading change in Mumbai in November, when five Earthshot winners will bag 1 million pounds each to accelerate the impact of their innovative solutions.

“We must continue to look to the future with urgency and optimism, which is why I am delighted that Mumbai will host the Earthshot Prize 2026," said William, founder and president of the annual prize.

“India is one of the world’s most important forces for climate and nature. What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere.

“With the largest population of young people in the world, there is a real sense of momentum – to not only imagine a better future, but to inspire change and make it a reality. Together we can rise to meet our greatest challenge, to repair and restore our planet by 2030,” he said.

Mumbai joins the worldwide Earthshot host cities of Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Singapore, Boston and London and marks a recognition of India’s distinction as the home to more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other country.

The announcement was made at a special event during the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week, where the “global megacity” was held as symbolic of the environmental opportunities facing the world. Leaders from science, business, politics and the arts heard from previous Earthshot finalists from India on how they are scaling solutions to “repair and restore the planet”.