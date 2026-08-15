ETV Bharat / international

Multiple Shooters And 5 People Shot At Virginia State University

Virginia: A shooting involving multiple suspects and five people shot at Virginia State University prompted a campus lockdown early Saturday.

The shooting happened near the university's Quad Annexes, and both campus police and Chesterfield County police are actively investigating. County police said officers discovered five people suffering from gunshot wounds outside campus dormitories when they arrived.

The five victims were transported to hospitals, and one initially listed as having life-threatening injuries has been upgraded to critical condition, county police said. The other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The university said in a statement that the shooting involves "multiple suspects." The statement asked people to avoid the immediate area.

"VSU Police and the Chesterfield County Police Department are actively investigating," the university statement said. "The campus community should continue to avoid the area and follow all law enforcement instructions."