ETV Bharat / international

Multiple Flights In Europe Diverted Because Of Bomb Threats

Representational Image ( IANS )

Paris: Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Thursday after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said. Finnair said that Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing out of the ordinary was found on the plane after it landed normally in the Italian capital, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board. Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters.

The third flight, from London’s Stansted Airport to Sofia, had been diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said. A flight from Ireland to Italy was diverted to a military air base in western France on Thursday because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister’s office said. The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office said. All 151 passengers and six crew members are safe and military bomb defusal teams are examining the plane. The prime minister's office said that it's following the situation in real time. No other information was immediately released.