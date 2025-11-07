ETV Bharat / international

Multiple Explosions Shake A Mosque In An Indonesian High School And Injure 54

Curious onlookers look on as military personnel stand guard near a school where explosions reportedly occurred, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. ( AP )

Jakarta: Multiple explosions shook a mosque at a high school during Friday prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, injuring at least 54 people, mostly students, police said.

Witnesses told local television stations that they heard at least two loud blasts around midday, just as the sermon had started at the mosque at SMA 27, a state high school within a navy compound in Jakarta's northern Kelapa Gading neighborhood. Students and others ran out in panic as gray smoke filled the mosque.

Most of the victims suffered minor to severe injuries from glass shards. The cause of the blasts was not immediately known but they came from near the mosque's loudspeaker, according to Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri.