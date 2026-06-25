ETV Bharat / international

Mothers Search, Men Weep Amid Debris Of Venezuela Quakes

Caracas: "Antonio, it's your mom, I'm right here," a mother's desperate cries bounced off the rubble of a 22-story building in Caracas that collapsed following two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela on Wednesday.

Neighbors looked on helplessly at the home's remains as one of them clambered around the debris, listening out for responses but hearing only silence. "We need flashlights," said one of the improvised volunteers, with just one police officer accompanying the group as they waited for rescue workers to arrive.

A man holding a dog cries after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP)

"Tania, Tania," another name echoed around the devastated site, which was part of the Petunia residential complex in the well-to-do Los Palos Grandes neighborhood that normally bustles with restaurants and cafes. One man wept quietly in the street.

At around 6pm local time (2200GMT), two earthquakes struck the same part of Venezuela in quick succession. The tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), caused buildings to crumble across the capital, scattering their inhabitants out into the streets.

Twenty aftershocks followed, according to interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, while Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the states of Trujillo, Carabobo, Miranda and La Guaira were the hardest hit. It remains unknown if there were any fatalities, and although Cabello reported injuries, he did not specify a number.