ETV Bharat / international

Mother Of British Sikh Man Who Killed Teenager In England Jailed For Removing Murder Weapon

London: The mother of a British Sikh man serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing a teenager in south-east England has been jailed for removing the murder weapon used by her son from the scene of the crime. Kiran Kaur, 53, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after she was convicted of assisting an offender at Southampton Crown Court on Friday.

The India-born woman was found guilty of taking possession of the weapon used by her son, Vickrum Digwa, to kill Henry Nowak in Southampton, and assisting in its removal from the scene to hinder the investigation.

"Henry Nowak was just 18 years old when he was murdered by Vickrum Digwa and our thoughts remain with Henry's family and loved ones, who have endured unimaginable loss," said Kelly Newman, senior prosecutor with the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service.

“Digwa lied to police about Henry after carrying out the senseless act of violence and in the immediate aftermath, Kiran Kaur chose to help her son by removing the murder weapon in a deliberate attempt to obstruct the investigation and hide crucial evidence,” she said.

"Those who seek to help murderers evade justice should be in no doubt that they too will be held accountable for their actions," she said.

Digwa stabbed 18-year-old Nowak to death on December 3, 2025. Last month, 23-year-old Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

The case triggered an uproar as the accused attempted to use a religious self-defence argument, claiming the weapon involved was a kirpan – a ceremonial knife Sikhs have a legal dispensation to carry in the UK.

“It is a fundamental principle of Sikhism that any kirpan is worn as a symbol of religious faith and is never to be carried for an offensive purpose," said Justice William Mousley while sentencing his mother this week.

“It is obvious that for use to be reasonable, any perceived threat justifying its use would only be in circumstances of great seriousness and urgency. You would have been fully aware of that,” said the judge.

“A responsible parent would have challenged their son over their actions and encouraged them to do the right thing. Instead, you took the knife home and put it with a larger collection of ceremonial and other weapons in your sons’ bedroom," he stated.