Moscow Warns Seoul Against Arms Supplies To Ukraine

Moscow: Russia on Saturday warned South Korea against arms supplies to Ukraine under a NATO-sponsored programme as the war between the two powerful republics of the former USSR is about to complete four years soon.

“We would like to emphasise again that a possible participation of the Republic of Korea in such supplies in any form, direct or indirect, only postpones the prospects for a settlement of the conflict,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

She warned that Moscow will be forced to take retaliatory measures, including asymmetric ones, if Seoul participates in the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) programme.

NATO established the PURL programme in 2025 in response to a US decision to stop providing weapons to Ukraine for free. Under the programme, Kyiv formulates its military needs, while the EU allocates funds, purchases the weapons from the United States and provides them to Ukraine for free.