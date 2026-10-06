ETV Bharat / international

Moscow Consultations End Without Joint Statement Because Of Differences Between Pak, Afghanistan

FILE- Taliban security officers inspect the scene of what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes in Khost province, Afghanistan. ( AP )

Islamabad: The eighth edition of the Moscow Format regional consultations on Afghanistan has ended without a joint statement, mainly because of disagreements between Pakistani and Afghan delegations, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Moscow regretted that the participants could not agree on the final document, the Dawn newspaper reported. “When drafting the final joint statement, we encountered one problem, that problem was that our Afghan and Pakistani colleagues didn’t see eye to eye,” he said.

The Moscow meeting brought together special envoys and senior officials from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, with Belarus and Egypt attending as guests.

The format, established in 2017, has emerged as one of the main regional diplomatic tracks on Afghanistan. The failure to agree on a joint statement underscored how the worsening Pakistan-Afghanistan dispute is now complicating wider regional efforts to build consensus on Afghanistan.

The tense relations between Islamabad and Kabul were among the key issues discussed at the meeting, with the dispute over terrorism and counterterrorism language ultimately preventing the adoption of the joint document. Kabulov said the Afghan side objected to references that placed Afghanistan in a terrorist context.

Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, told the meeting that Islamabad wanted peace and stability in the region and had pursued political and diplomatic engagement with the Taliban leadership.

“Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region and has remained patiently engaged in political and diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil,” he said.