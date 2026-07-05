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MoS External Affairs Singh To Lead Indian Delegation At UN Dialogue On AI Governance

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will lead the Indian delegation that will participate in the inaugural United Nation’s Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva from July 6-7, the MEA said on Sunday. The Global Dialogue is a unique opportunity to advance international governance of artificial intelligence (AI) in ways that complement international, regional, national and multi-stakeholder efforts, it said.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Singh, will be leading the Indian delegation to Geneva, Switzerland.

The Global Dialogue on AI Governance is a universal, multi-stakeholder UN forum established under General Assembly Resolution 79/325, following the Global Digital Compact adopted as part of the Pact of the Future in September 2024.

"Together with the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI that promotes scientific understanding, transparency, accountability and robust human oversight, the dialogue will help to build capacities, especially in developing countries, to direct the AI systems towards the pursuit of sustainable development," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"In line with the terms of reference and modalities adopted in August 2025, the Co-Chairs had also held several stakeholder consultations, including one in-person consultation held on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February 2026," it said.