ETV Bharat / international

'I Just Want A Chance': Moroccans Sought Better Future In Collective Crossing To Spain Territory

Migrants crowd together as they try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Thursday, July 30, 2026. ( AP )

Ceuta: When he heard the border had been breached, Abdulah Buji jumped on his motorbike and raced from his home in northern Morocco toward Ceuta, joining tens of thousands of people trying to swim into the tiny Spanish territory in North Africa.

Like many of his fellow countrymen, Buji was inspired by the thought that this collective crossing could somehow unlock his dream of reaching Spain and starting a new life in Europe. “Spain gives you the chance to make your future, not like Morocco,” said Buji, a 21-year-old who is studying to be a teacher. “I am a talented boy. I just want a chance.”

But his elation at setting foot on Spanish soil was quickly followed by the disheartening realisation that he was still far from his ultimate goal. Mainland Europe rested across the Mediterranean, and he and the new arrivals were unwanted. Spanish authorities ordered everyone to turn around and go back or face eventual expulsion.

Buji said he almost joined more than 50 people who died trying to reach Ceuta while swimming around a border fence. He made it across, but he lost his belongings and money in the crossing. When he realised that he would likely face legal limbo and detention, he turned around and headed back.

“I’ve spent perhaps 14 years studying, but there’s nothing at home, and I’d have to work 12-hour shifts for a meagre wage,” Buji told The Associated Press. “That’s why I came here, but I haven’t found any opportunities here either, so I have to go back.”

A surge in migrants created a humanitarian crisis

Of the 60,000 people who crossed between Thursday and Friday morning, some 45,000 had returned to Moroccan territory within hours after many spent the night on the streets of Ceuta amid startled locals and armed Spanish police and soldiers.

The massive influx of people, which totalled 70% of Ceuta’s resident population, sparked calls by local Spanish authorities for police and the army to establish order. Locals were concerned by the thousands of mostly young men aimlessly walking the streets.

Ceuta’s residents recalled a similar but smaller migration crisis in 2021, when the Moroccan government dropped its border controls and let several thousand people from Morocco and sub-Saharan countries into Ceuta over two days. The city faced a much larger humanitarian crisis this time.

People flee out of despair and wanting to help their families