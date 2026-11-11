ETV Bharat / international

More Than Dozen Key Races Remain Too Early To Call One Week After Election Day

A stack of mail-in ballots are seen at the Anchorage Region II Elections Office, Thursday, Nov. 5 ( AP )

Washington: The strength of Democrats' majorities in the House and Senate remains undetermined one week after Election Day as more than a dozen races are still too early to call Tuesday.

Democrats are on track to hold 54 Senate seats in January, but could pick up one or two more from Republicans as votes are counted in Alaska and Mississippi. With 255 seats in the House, Democrats will have their largest majority elected to the chamber since 2008, with the potential to pick up several more seats as the remaining races are called.

Here's a look at where things stand in some of the uncalled races: Mississippi's Senate seat remains too early to call Late in the afternoon Tuesday, Democrat Scott Colom was about 2,600 votes ahead of Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in the race for Senate in Mississippi. There are two key deadlines in the vote-counting process in Mississippi this week: Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by Tuesday, and counties are required to submit their certified election results — including tallies of provisional ballots — to the state by Friday. It is unclear exactly how many ballots are left to count. Unlike in some other states, there is no central vote reporting system for Mississippi, and few counties release election results online. Instead, Associated Press journalists and analysts communicate with each of the state's 82 counties directly for the latest available information on vote counts. The state will certify its results on Dec. 3. On Monday, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson said about 14,200 provisional ballots had been processed, of which about 80% were accepted, and about 2,700 mail-in absentee ballots had not yet been returned. Mississippi does not have automatic recounts or permit candidates to request a recount. Recounts in the state are held only in the event of a court order. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is eligible for a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome. The vote count is ongoing in Alaska's Senate race Democrat Mary Peltola led Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by about 2,500 votes in Alaska's Senate race on Tuesday afternoon, with an estimated 76% of the vote counted. The results of some absentee ballots are expected to be released late Tuesday, though the final absentee ballots mailed back from outside the U.S. are accepted as late as Nov. 18, 15 days after Election Day.