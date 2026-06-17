ETV Bharat / international

More Than 1,000 People Have Been Killed By Israeli Fire Since The Gaza Ceasefire, Officials Say

A damaged apartment in a residential building is seen after an overnight Israeli strike in Gaza City, Thursday, June 4, 2026 ( AP )

Deir Al-Balah: Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip have killed 1,005 Palestinians in the eight months since a ceasefire was reached between Israel and the militant group Hamas, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The enclave has seen near-daily strikes, as well as shelling and gunfire along the boundary that divides Gaza into Israeli and Palestinian-controlled zones. The most recent deaths were recorded after a series of Israeli drone strikes over several days that killed multiple people in central Gaza and Gaza City.