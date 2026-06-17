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More Than 1,000 People Have Been Killed By Israeli Fire Since The Gaza Ceasefire, Officials Say

The most recent deaths were recorded after a series of Israeli drone strikes that killed multiple people in central Gaza and Gaza City.

More Than 1,000 People Have Been Killed By Israeli Fire Since The Gaza Ceasefire, Officials Say
A damaged apartment in a residential building is seen after an overnight Israeli strike in Gaza City, Thursday, June 4, 2026 (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Deir Al-Balah: Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip have killed 1,005 Palestinians in the eight months since a ceasefire was reached between Israel and the militant group Hamas, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The enclave has seen near-daily strikes, as well as shelling and gunfire along the boundary that divides Gaza into Israeli and Palestinian-controlled zones. The most recent deaths were recorded after a series of Israeli drone strikes over several days that killed multiple people in central Gaza and Gaza City.

Earlier this week, the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 73,000 in Gaza, the ministry said. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. It is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

Read More

  1. Israel Defence Minister Says Won't Withdraw From Land Seized In Lebanon, Syria And Gaza
  2. Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Tops 73,000, Officials Say, As Israel Strikes Despite Ceasefire

TAGGED:

ISRAELI FIRE
GAZA CEASEFIRE
ISRAEL PALESTINE WAR
WEST ASIA CONFLICT
OVER 1000 KILLED ISRAELI FIRE

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