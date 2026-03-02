ETV Bharat / international

More Flights Cancelled As Iran Conflict Shuts Mideast Hubs

Paris: The biggest disruption to global air transport since the Covid pandemic continued Sunday, with thousands of flights affected and busy Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai and Doha shuttered as Iran lashed out after US-Israeli strikes.

Israel and Iran traded new attacks Sunday, after Tehran hit both the Dubai International Airport -- the world's busiest for international traffic -- and Kuwait's main airport during its retaliatory strikes one day earlier.

Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had all announced at least partial closures of their skies Saturday after the US and Israel attacked Iran, bringing civilian air traffic over the Middle East to an abrupt halt.

More Flights Cancelled As Iran Conflict Shuts Mideast Hubs (AFP)

Notable airlines that cancelled services included Emirates, Etihad, Air France, British Airways, Air India, Turkish Airlines, and Lufthansa.

Flight tracking site FlightAware said that more than 6,700 flights had been delayed and 1900 cancelled globally as of 1000 GMT Sunday, on top of thousands the day before.

Airspace closures

Iran swiftly closed its airspace as the strikes began "until further notice", said the spokesman of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

Israel also closed its airspace to civilian flights, Transport Minister Miri Regev announced.

Qatar's civil aviation authority said it had temporarily closed the Gulf state's airspace.

Iraq shut down airspace, state media said.

The United Arab Emirates said it was closing its skies "partially and temporarily".

Syria closed part of its airspace in the south along the border with Israel for 12 hours, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Jordan's air force was conducting drills to "defend the kingdom's skies", its military said.

Kuwait closed its airspace.

Middle East and North Africa airlines

Gulf carriers Emirates and Etihad cancelled 38 per cent and 30 per cent of their flights respectively, Cirium said.

Qatar Airways suspended all flights from Doha. It cancelled 41 per cent of all flights, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

Syria Air, the country's national carrier, cancelled all flights until further notice.

Egypt's national airline, EgyptAir, announced the suspension of its flights to cities across the Middle East, including Dubai, Doha, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Beirut and Baghdad, among others.

European airlines

Russia's air transport authority Rosaviatsia said all commercial flights to Israel and Iran were cancelled "until further notice".