ETV Bharat / international

'Moral Liability, Not Charity': Nepal Seeks Compensation From India, China, US For Deadly Flood

New Delhi: India, China, and the US have a "historical responsibility" to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal since they are the "world's three largest greenhouse gas emitters," Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal has said, asserting that his government was shifting its diplomatic framework from "aid" to "justice and compensation".

Khanal said Nepal, despite contributing "virtually negligible" emissions, was bearing the disproportionate consequences of global warming, including rapid glacier melt and extreme mountain disasters.

India has yet to respond to the Nepal minister’s statement, though New Delhi has been on the forefront of assisting Nepal in mitigating the aftermath of the disaster. On Wednesday, India dispatched a fifth tranche of over five tonnes of essential medicines to the flood-ravaged country, alongside an 11-member rescue team.

The death toll from August 26 flash floods in Nepal has risen to over 1,000 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities. While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 4,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

Minister Khanal said Nepal has launched a diplomatic push to seek climate-related compensation from greenhouse emitters for the devastation caused by the recent deadly flash floods, asserting that post-disaster assistance should be treated as a matter of "moral liability", "not charity".

Row of bodies of flash flood victims are laid for mass burial in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. (AP)

"We are paying the ultimate price for a global crisis we did not create. The rapid melting of glaciers and these catastrophic mountain tsunamis are direct consequences of global climate change," he said in an interview with Kantipur TV, the excerpts of which were published by The Kathmandu Post newspaper on Tuesday.

"This is not a matter of charity; it is a matter of legal and moral liability," he said.

Khanal said Nepal would raise the issue "with absolute firmness and clarity" at international forums and seek compensation from major emitters for climate-related losses suffered by vulnerable countries.

"This is a matter of civilisational survival. If our Himalayan glaciers disappear, the water security of over two billion people in South Asia dependent on rivers like the Ganges and the Trishuli will be permanently compromised. We are advocating not just for Nepal, but for the survival of South Asian civilisation," he said.