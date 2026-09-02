'Moral Liability, Not Charity': Nepal Seeks Compensation From India, China, US For Deadly Flood
Nepal's Foreign Minister said they have launched a diplomatic push to seek climate-related compensation from greenhouse emitters for the devastation.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India, China, and the US have a "historical responsibility" to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal since they are the "world's three largest greenhouse gas emitters," Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal has said, asserting that his government was shifting its diplomatic framework from "aid" to "justice and compensation".
Khanal said Nepal, despite contributing "virtually negligible" emissions, was bearing the disproportionate consequences of global warming, including rapid glacier melt and extreme mountain disasters.
India has yet to respond to the Nepal minister’s statement, though New Delhi has been on the forefront of assisting Nepal in mitigating the aftermath of the disaster. On Wednesday, India dispatched a fifth tranche of over five tonnes of essential medicines to the flood-ravaged country, alongside an 11-member rescue team.
शव व्यवस्थापन गर्न लागिएको हो, अन्त्येष्टि गर्न होइन, वास्तविकता बुझौं, हल्लाको पछि नलागौं ।।#NepalPolice #Toserveandprotect #Believeinblue #नेपालप्रहरी pic.twitter.com/i9FsYpdUA2— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 30, 2026
The death toll from August 26 flash floods in Nepal has risen to over 1,000 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities. While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 4,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.
Minister Khanal said Nepal has launched a diplomatic push to seek climate-related compensation from greenhouse emitters for the devastation caused by the recent deadly flash floods, asserting that post-disaster assistance should be treated as a matter of "moral liability", "not charity".
"We are paying the ultimate price for a global crisis we did not create. The rapid melting of glaciers and these catastrophic mountain tsunamis are direct consequences of global climate change," he said in an interview with Kantipur TV, the excerpts of which were published by The Kathmandu Post newspaper on Tuesday.
"This is not a matter of charity; it is a matter of legal and moral liability," he said.
Khanal said Nepal would raise the issue "with absolute firmness and clarity" at international forums and seek compensation from major emitters for climate-related losses suffered by vulnerable countries.
"This is a matter of civilisational survival. If our Himalayan glaciers disappear, the water security of over two billion people in South Asia dependent on rivers like the Ganges and the Trishuli will be permanently compromised. We are advocating not just for Nepal, but for the survival of South Asian civilisation," he said.
Khanal said the finance ministry has officially dispatched a formal climate compensation claim letter to its international partners.
The minister identified China, the US and India as the world's three largest greenhouse gas emitters and said they have a "historical responsibility to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal".
India has repeatedly emphasised climate equity and highlighted its relatively low per-capita emissions. It has argued that climate obligations should take into account differences in countries' historical emissions, development needs and capacities.
India maintains that Western nations, which industrialised first, occupy the majority of the global carbon budget.
New Delhi has supported efforts to address loss and damage suffered by vulnerable developing countries, while maintaining that developed countries should provide the necessary financial resources to help such nations deal with climate impacts.
Nepal has formally approached the board of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, seeking urgent financial assistance following the catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi river basin on August 26, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage was established at the UN climate conference, COP27, in Egypt in 2022 to assist developing countries particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. Its funding arrangements were further advanced, and the fund was operationalised at COP28 in Dubai in 2023.
A letter jointly signed by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Forests and Agriculture Minister Geeta Chaudhary sought an urgent response to the catastrophic flash flood, which caused widespread loss of life, displacement and destruction of homes and critical infrastructure.
"The full scale of economic and non-economic loss and damage has yet to be determined; however, preliminary information indicates that the consequences are extensive and exceed Nepal's immediate response capacity," the letter said.
Maheshwar Dhakal, joint secretary at the Ministry of Forests and a member of the Loss and Damage Fund's board, said this was the first time Nepal had sought assistance from the mechanism.
The scale of damage caused by the flood, and the search, rescue, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction required in its aftermath, has become a major challenge for Nepal, he said.
"Since we are genuinely suffering from the adverse effects of climate change, we have approached the board," Dhakal said, adding that Nepal wanted an immediate response rather than waiting for the board's next scheduled meeting in December.
The letter said the disaster had affected a fragile transboundary mountain river system and demonstrated how extreme events in the cryosphere could rapidly cascade from high mountains to densely populated downstream areas.
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