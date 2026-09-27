ETV Bharat / international

Mojtaba Khamenei Was 'Pulled From Rubble' Of Hospital After US Strikes: Report

A Hezbollah supporter flashes a victory sign while holding a poster of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a gathering against the U.S.-Israeli military operation with Iran and its allies in Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. ( AP )

New York: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "pulled from the rubble" of a Tehran hospital after US and Israeli strikes reportedly hit the medical centre where he had been taken following earlier strikes, the New York Post reported. According to the news report, Mohsen Heydari, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, made the revelation in an interview with Qatari television network Al Araby on Thursday (local time).

“Even after he had been wounded and taken to the hospital, three hospitals in Tehran were bombed,” Heydari said, according to the New York Post.

“Mojtaba Khamenei was in the third hospital and was pulled from the rubble,” he added. The New York Post reported that Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, subsequently disappeared to an unknown location and has not been seen publicly or heard from since.

According to the news report, Heydari also spoke about the process through which Mojtaba Khamenei was selected as Iran’s new supreme leader on March 8. He said Mojtaba Khamenei apparently did not know he had been chosen until the announcement was broadcast on Iranian state television.

The Assembly of Experts, which is mandated to choose Iran’s supreme leader, was itself reportedly targeted during the strikes. The New York Post reported that its Qom Secretariat was bombed, killing eight people and destroying reports and recommendations concerning the selection of a new supreme leader.

Heydari said members of the Assembly subsequently wrote their votes on paper before being summoned to a secret room for the selection process. He recalled being the first member to suggest Mojtaba Khamenei’s name. “Given the enemy’s position, we will choose and elect no one as leader and supreme guide of the Islamic Republic except Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei,” Heydari recalled saying, according to the news report.

“We obtained information that Mojtaba Khamenei was healthy and able to lead, and we determined that he met the requirements of religious qualification, justice and competence to manage the country,” he said. The New York Post reported that Mojtaba Khamenei received 50 of 59 votes during the meeting, while eight members voted for Ayatollah Alireza Arafi and one member abstained.