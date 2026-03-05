ETV Bharat / international

Modi 'Very Focused' On Delivery, Bringing 'Hundreds Of Millions' Into Formal Economy: Canada PM

Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “very focused” on delivery of welfare programmes to the common people and has been successful in bringing “hundreds of millions” of them into the formal economy through “financial reforms” in India, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said.

Carney was speaking on Wednesday during an interaction at the Lowy Institute, Australia's leading think tank, where he was asked to speak about his assessment of Prime Minister Modi, days after the two leaders met in New Delhi.

The Canadian prime minister was in India from February 27 to March 2, during which India and Canada sealed key pacts on supplies of Uranium and critical minerals and agreed to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement soon.

“... just on a personal level the impressions which is, he is a person who is very... and I have known this from before, but it is interesting just the interaction over time... very focused on delivery to, I would say, the rural household,” he said and invoked a French phrase to say, “to the person on the street.”

“So a huge motivation for the financial reform transformations, the payment system transformation, the UPI and other things... was to get money directly to individuals without leakage... shall we say, in the system in real time, and to bring people, hundreds of millions of people, into the formal economy,” Carney said.

Modi has been successful in the delivery of welfare programmes to the common people despite challenges, he said.