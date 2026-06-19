Modi’s Upcoming Seychelles Visit: Maritime Security, Energy Routes And The China Challenge
The visit to Seychelles gains significance amid Hormuz tensions and intensifying strategic competition in the Indian Ocean.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Coming amid growing geopolitical contestation in the Indian Ocean and heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Seychelles later this month, as media reports suggest, is expected to reinforce India’s position in one of the world’s most strategically important maritime regions.
The visit is likely to translate into concrete outcomes the India-Seychelles Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL) unveiled during Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie’s visit to India in February this year, while strengthening New Delhi’s efforts to ensure stability across the western Indian Ocean.
The reciprocal high-level exchanges underline the growing importance both countries attach to their partnership and are expected to usher in the implementation phase of the ambitious SESEL framework.
The visit comes at a time when geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have brought maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region into sharp focus. Against this backdrop, Seychelles has emerged as an increasingly important partner in India’s efforts to safeguard sea lanes, strengthen maritime domain awareness and maintain strategic stability across the wider Indian Ocean.
Modi’s visit is expected to reaffirm India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, which seeks to deepen partnerships across the maritime domain through collective security, economic cooperation and sustainable development.
Seychelles occupies a strategically important position in the western Indian Ocean near vital sea lines of communication connecting the energy-producing Gulf region with Asia, Africa and Europe. For India, maintaining close ties with Seychelles forms an essential element of its aspiration to act as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean and ensure the uninterrupted movement of commerce and energy supplies.
The visit is likely to demonstrate India’s commitment to strengthening regional maritime security architectures and enhancing cooperation with island nations that occupy key locations along global shipping routes.
The significance of Seychelles has grown further amid concerns over instability in the Gulf and the possibility of further disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies and a substantial portion of India’s energy imports transit.
Although Seychelles lies far from the Persian Gulf, it occupies a strategic location along the broader maritime corridor connecting the Gulf region to the Indian Ocean and onward to East Africa and the Indo-Pacific.
In the event of prolonged tensions or disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, the western Indian Ocean will witness heightened naval deployments, increased surveillance requirements and greater emphasis on protecting commercial shipping.
Under such circumstances, India’s partnerships with countries such as Seychelles become critical for strengthening maritime domain awareness across the western Indian Ocean and monitoring commercial and naval traffic. It will also help in facilitating humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, combating piracy and maritime terrorism, and protecting merchant vessels and energy supply chains.
Thus, Modi’s visit assumes significance not merely in bilateral terms but also as part of India’s wider strategy to secure critical maritime routes in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.
China has steadily increased its strategic presence across the Indian Ocean through infrastructure investments, port development projects and defence cooperation agreements with several littoral states.
Beijing’s growing influence, including its military facility in Djibouti and expanding engagement with East African countries and island states, has heightened concerns regarding strategic competition in the region.
Strengthening ties with Seychelles enables India to preserve a favourable balance of influence in the western Indian Ocean. Through capacity-building assistance, training programmes, coastal surveillance systems, hydrographic cooperation and defence partnerships, New Delhi has sought to position itself as a trusted and dependable partner.
Modi’s visit is expected to reinforce this approach and underscore India’s preference for partnerships based on mutual benefit and respect for sovereignty rather than strategic dependence. Maritime security remains the cornerstone of India-Seychelles relations.
Over the years, India has supplied patrol vessels, surveillance aircraft, radar systems and training support to Seychelles. The two countries have cooperated extensively in combating piracy, illegal fishing, narcotics trafficking and other transnational maritime threats.
Modi’s visit could result in further expansion of cooperation in areas such as maritime domain awareness, intelligence sharing, coastal surveillance networks, joint patrols and training exercises, search and rescue operations, capacity building for the Seychelles Coast Guard, and blue-water maritime security initiatives.
These measures would enhance India’s situational awareness across the western Indian Ocean and contribute to collective regional security.
As a small island developing state (SIDS), Seychelles has been a pioneer in promoting the blue economy concept. The SESEL vision reflects convergence between the two countries on sustainable development and marine resource management.
Modi’s visit could strengthen cooperation in sustainable fisheries, marine biodiversity conservation, ocean sciences, renewable energy, climate adaptation, coastal resilience, and disaster management. Such cooperation aligns with India’s own emphasis on sustainable maritime development and climate resilience.
Perhaps the most important outcome of Modi’s visit would be the translation of the India-Seychelles SESEL into concrete action.
One can expect the visit to accelerate cooperation in infrastructure, digital connectivity, healthcare, education, renewable energy, capacity building and maritime security, thereby transforming the relationship into a comprehensive strategic partnership.
According to Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, Seychelles is an important partner for India in the Indian Ocean region, both in terms of maritime security and also because of the age-old ties.
“In recent years, the security of the Indian Ocean region has become a priority for India,” Beri told ETV Bharat. “So, India has been firming up its partnerships with a number of countries in the region.”
She said that the Prime Minister’s visit upcoming visit is also important because of the fact that, the recent crisis in the Strait of Hormuz led to most of the traffic going via the Cape of Good Hope and passing through the waters close to Seychelles.
“So, Seychelles becomes an important country for India’s maritime security,” Beri said. “The importance is more strategic. The country doesn’t have any minerals or metals of that kind.” Samir Bhattacharya, Associate Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, pointed out to the fact that last year, after the elections in Seychelles, the country got a new president and the president visited India four months ago.
“In 2025, Modi announced the MAHASAGAR vision in Mauritius,” Bhattacharya. “Seychelles is a neighbouring country of Mauritius. So, basically, in that western Indian Ocean region, we are with Seychelles.” He said that Seychelles is soon going to launch a blue economy programme and the country can take help from India in implementing it.
“These things need a little bit of work with pen and paper for concrete, tangible outcomes,” Bhattacharya. He further explained that Seychelles’ hydrographic maps are of the colonial times. “So, they need new hydrographic maps and India and can help them in this,” he said. “Seychelles also needs help in disaster preparedness and is looking towards India’s satellites for this.”
Modi’s upcoming visit to Seychelles comes at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and growing concerns regarding the security of global maritime trade routes. In the context of tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the visit assumes significance far beyond bilateral diplomacy.
It reflects India’s determination to strengthen its strategic footprint in the western Indian Ocean, secure critical sea lines of communication, counter expanding Chinese influence and advance its MAHASAGAR vision of collective security and prosperity.
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