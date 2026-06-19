ETV Bharat / international

Modi’s Upcoming Seychelles Visit: Maritime Security, Energy Routes And The China Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with President of the Republic of Seychelles Patrick Herminie at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, February 09, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Coming amid growing geopolitical contestation in the Indian Ocean and heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Seychelles later this month, as media reports suggest, is expected to reinforce India’s position in one of the world’s most strategically important maritime regions.

The visit is likely to translate into concrete outcomes the India-Seychelles Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL) unveiled during Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie’s visit to India in February this year, while strengthening New Delhi’s efforts to ensure stability across the western Indian Ocean.

The reciprocal high-level exchanges underline the growing importance both countries attach to their partnership and are expected to usher in the implementation phase of the ambitious SESEL framework.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with President of the Republic of Seychelles Patrick Herminie at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, February 09, 2026. (IANS)

The visit comes at a time when geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have brought maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region into sharp focus. Against this backdrop, Seychelles has emerged as an increasingly important partner in India’s efforts to safeguard sea lanes, strengthen maritime domain awareness and maintain strategic stability across the wider Indian Ocean.

Modi’s visit is expected to reaffirm India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, which seeks to deepen partnerships across the maritime domain through collective security, economic cooperation and sustainable development.

Seychelles occupies a strategically important position in the western Indian Ocean near vital sea lines of communication connecting the energy-producing Gulf region with Asia, Africa and Europe. For India, maintaining close ties with Seychelles forms an essential element of its aspiration to act as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean and ensure the uninterrupted movement of commerce and energy supplies.

The visit is likely to demonstrate India’s commitment to strengthening regional maritime security architectures and enhancing cooperation with island nations that occupy key locations along global shipping routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with President of the Republic of Seychelles Patrick Herminie at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, February 09, 2026. (IANS)

The significance of Seychelles has grown further amid concerns over instability in the Gulf and the possibility of further disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies and a substantial portion of India’s energy imports transit.

Although Seychelles lies far from the Persian Gulf, it occupies a strategic location along the broader maritime corridor connecting the Gulf region to the Indian Ocean and onward to East Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

In the event of prolonged tensions or disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, the western Indian Ocean will witness heightened naval deployments, increased surveillance requirements and greater emphasis on protecting commercial shipping.

Under such circumstances, India’s partnerships with countries such as Seychelles become critical for strengthening maritime domain awareness across the western Indian Ocean and monitoring commercial and naval traffic. It will also help in facilitating humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, combating piracy and maritime terrorism, and protecting merchant vessels and energy supply chains.

Thus, Modi’s visit assumes significance not merely in bilateral terms but also as part of India’s wider strategy to secure critical maritime routes in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.

China has steadily increased its strategic presence across the Indian Ocean through infrastructure investments, port development projects and defence cooperation agreements with several littoral states.