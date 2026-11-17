Quad A Constructive And Trusted Partnership For India: PM Modi At Manila Summit
The Prime Minister said it has been "our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions."
Published : November 17, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad leaders' meeting in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, along with US President Donald Trump, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.
During his remarks in the roundtable, PM Modi said the Quad is a "constructive and trusted partnership" and he was confident that Tuesday's meeting "will help us set concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation".
"For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions," PM Modi said.
Manila, Philippines: At Quad Leaders’ Meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Manila and the Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. Ten years after that, in 2017, it was here at this city… pic.twitter.com/PQ5C5MiuvO— IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026
He also referred to Manila and Quad sharing an "age-old and special bond."
"In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone. Since January last year till date, our foreign ministers have met 5 times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership," he said.
In his address, Trump referred to PM Modi as "a great leader and a friend of mine, highly respected by everybody all over the world". Before the meeting, the US President had words of praise for his Quad counterparts, calling Modi “a very tough man” and Japanese PM “even tougher”. Trump added that Albanese and he were “okay”, drawing laughter during the interaction.
VIDEO | Philippines: "PM Modi is a great leader and a friend of mine, highly respected by everybody all over the world," says US President Donald Trump at the Quad meeting in Manila.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026
(Source: Narendra Modi YT)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/si1wdUaGll
PM Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for a two-day official visit to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. Trump arrived in the Philippines earlier today, where he was scheduled to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home, ranging from a major disruption to the US aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.
Manila, the Philippine capital, is Trump's first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
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