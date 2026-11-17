ETV Bharat / international

Quad A Constructive And Trusted Partnership For India: PM Modi At Manila Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad leaders' meeting in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, along with US President Donald Trump, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi. ( Screengrab/ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad leaders' meeting in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, along with US President Donald Trump, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

During his remarks in the roundtable, PM Modi said the Quad is a "constructive and trusted partnership" and he was confident that Tuesday's meeting "will help us set concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation".

"For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions," PM Modi said. He also referred to Manila and Quad sharing an "age-old and special bond." "In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone. Since January last year till date, our foreign ministers have met 5 times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership," he said.