ETV Bharat / international

Modi 'Tough Cookie', 'Great Leader' Who Has Been In Power For More Than 12 Years: Trump

rime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026, in Evian on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is a "great leader" and "tough guy", who has been in power for more than 12 years.

Trump's remarks came during an interview with Axios conducted shortly after the G7 Summit in France. When asked who he admires the most, Trump referred to China's President Xi Jinping and PM Modi as the two greatest leaders he likes the most in terms of power and leverage and the ability to execute on that.

"I think Modi is very good. Yeah. They've had some very good numbers announced. He stays out of wars, which is smart. He's 1.5 billion people. He's actually the biggest. India's actually the biggest. And Modi's a great leader," Trump said in response to a question.

Trump further noted that trade ties between India and the US have improved significantly. Referring to the past frictions, he said, "We do a lot of business with them, but now we do fair business. They used to really rip us off. I don't blame them for that. You know, we had stupid politicians that allowed that to happen. But now we do a lot of business."