ETV Bharat / international

Modi To Visit The Philippines From Nov 16 to 17 For ASEAN Summit To Deepen Strategic Ties With Southeast Asia

A man rides past flags of ASEAN member states outside the venue of the 59th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila on July 21, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines from November 16 to 17, where maritime security, trade and supply chain resilience will be in focus.

The 23rd ASEAN-India summit will, among other events, take place in the Philippines. A bilateral meeting with the Philippines' President will take place with Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs, noting that other bilaterals are still in the planning stage.

Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the visiting dignitaries on November 16 and attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit the following day. For India, deepening ties with ASEAN has acquired economic, political and security relevance, particularly amid growing global uncertainty triggered by Trump's tariff policies and the Iran and Ukraine conflicts. "As an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with the ASEAN member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us," said Tandon.