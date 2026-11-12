Modi To Visit The Philippines From Nov 16 to 17 For ASEAN Summit To Deepen Strategic Ties With Southeast Asia
Modi will be among world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, in the Philippines for ASEAN-related events.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST|
Updated : November 12, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines from November 16 to 17, where maritime security, trade and supply chain resilience will be in focus.
The 23rd ASEAN-India summit will, among other events, take place in the Philippines. A bilateral meeting with the Philippines' President will take place with Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs, noting that other bilaterals are still in the planning stage.
Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the visiting dignitaries on November 16 and attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit the following day.
For India, deepening ties with ASEAN has acquired economic, political and security relevance, particularly amid growing global uncertainty triggered by Trump's tariff policies and the Iran and Ukraine conflicts.
"As an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with the ASEAN member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us," said Tandon.
"It will make us more resilient to handle the very rapid geopolitical changes that are taking place around us, and will also, I think, contribute to peace and stability in Asia as a whole."
India and ASEAN marked the India-ASEAN Year of Maritime Cooperation in 2026.
ASEAN is holding the 49th ASEAN Summit and connected summits not just with India but with a host of other countries. US President Donald Trump will likely attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit. This will be his first multilateral meeting after his party faced a rout in midterm elections. Other leaders who are scheduled to attend include Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
There is no confirmation yet on whether the long-delayed Quad leaders' meeting, which was originally supposed to take place in India, will be held on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.