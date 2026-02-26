ETV Bharat / international

Modi ‘More Than a Friend’, Says Netanyahu As He Thanks Indian PM For Standing By Israel’s Side

In this image received on Feb. 26, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to a technology exhibition, in Jerusalem, Israel. ( PMO via PTI Photo )

Jerusalem: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "more than a friend”, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday showered praises on the Indian leader and thanked him for standing by Israel's side after the dastardly attack of October 7, 2023.

Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn the deadly attacks by Hamas in which almost 1,200 Israelis were killed and some 250 kidnapped.

"Prime ministers and heads of state come to the Knesset and it’s always an exciting moment for all of us. But my dear friend Narendra, I'm especially moved by your visit. You are a great friend of Israel and a great leader at the world stage....Narendra, you are more than a friend. You are a brother," an emotional Netanyahu said at the beginning of his speech.

"We took off our shoes, and waded in the ocean. We didn't walk on water but have done miracles," Netanyahu said in reference to the viral picture of the two leaders walking barefoot in the ocean during Modi's first visit as prime minister to Israel in 2017 that had led to talks of "bromance" in Israel. Netanyahu highlighted joint successes including how the bilateral trade had doubled.

The personal chemistry between the two leaders has been much publicised in Israel and it was clearly on display in the Knesset too with long hugs and standing ovations from the assembled crowd and lawmakers. "Today at the airport we embraced each other. It’s called a Modi hug. I want to return a hug here from every Knesset member. It represents the warmth between us,” Netanyahu said.

Describing India as "a gigantic country" and his own country also backing with "enormous power", the Israeli premier said that the "relationship is an enormous force multiplier".

“Two places where civilizations developed were the Indus Valley and the Jordan Valley. We both went through the odysseys of time, emerged from British rule, and we share so many features. We maintain our democracies under circumstances that few can understand,” the Israeli leader said.

Praising Modi for carrying out several reforms, Netanyahu said that "the sky is not the limit" since India is a space superpower, and an Asian tiger.