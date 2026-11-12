ETV Bharat / international

Mississippi Elects Democrat Scott Colom As State's First Black US Senator Since Reconstruction

Jackson: Democratic nominee Scott Colom defeated Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith on Wednesday in Mississippi's closely contested U.S. Senate race after a prolonged ballot counting process, giving the state its first Black U.S. senator since post-Civil War Reconstruction.

Colom's narrow victory is a seismic shift in Mississippi, which has been controlled mostly by white conservatives for generations despite having the largest share of Black residents of any U.S. state. The outcome adds to a decisive midterm rebuke of President Donald Trump, whose party suffered defeats in several Republican-controlled states, and it will bolster some Democrats' argument that their future runs through the American South.

"All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this," Colom told a crowd of hundreds who gathered at Tougaloo College for his victory party. "I had the courage to believe in Mississippi. I had the courage to understand that we can show the country that Mississippi matters."

The Associated Press called the race in Colom's favor after local officials spent several days processing absentee and provisional ballots, called affidavit ballots in Mississippi.

The last time Mississippi chose a new Democratic senator was 1947; the winner was a staunch segregationist. Colom, a 43-year-old local prosecutor, capitalized on the state's large Black population, discontent with the economy and Hyde-Smith's missteps as she sought a second full term.

"They actually deserve a senator that will listen to them, that actually cares about what they think, actually cares about what they're going through," Colom said in the campaign's closing stretch.

Hyde-Smith, 67, called Colom late Wednesday afternoon to concede and released a concession speech online shortly afterward.

"While this is not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters," Hyde-Smith said. "I want to congratulate Scott Colom and wish him well as he takes on the tremendous responsibility of representing our great state."

Colom said during the campaign that he could represent all of Mississippi, a state where racial divisions have long defined its politics and society, and he repeated that pledge after his victory.

"My commitment to you, each and every one of you, is that first I'm going to treat your children like I want my children to be treated," Colom said. "I'm going to treat your parents the way I want my parents to be treated. I'm gonna treat your future the way I want my future to be" and "work to make every Mississippian's life better."

National Democrats, activists and Mississippians celebrate

Party leaders hailed the senator-elect's triumph, with nods to the South's emerging status as a political battleground after other victories from North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgia and Texas.

"Scott ran the campaign of a lifetime and re-imagined what's possible for Democrats in the South," Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer of New York posted online.

Former President Bill Clinton, a native Arkansan who campaigned with Colom days before the election, addressed the senator-elect on social media, saying he won "because you believe in the promise of your state's people. And they believed in you right back."

Vera Finley was among those supporters.

"I am here to celebrate my parents and my grandparents. I am not one generation out of the cotton fields," Finley said ahead of Colom's victory speech. "Both of my parents picked cotton. And my great-grandmother was sold here as a slave from Virginia to here. So I am so excited to be on this side of history."

Another Mississippian, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, issued a statement saying the state's voters, most notably Black voters, "made history because they refused to be intimidated, discouraged, or counted out" in a state that has seen "some of the nation's most difficult battles for voting rights."

A race Washington once viewed as a long shot

The contest was a latecomer to the national spotlight, finally drawing attention and money months after Black senators, including Georgia's Raphael Warnock and Maryland's Angela Alsobrooks, first urged donors and party leaders to it as winnable.