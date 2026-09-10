INTERVIEW | ‘Mission First’: Nepali Army Races Against Time To Find Thousands Missing After Floods
Nepali Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet details helicopter rescues, hazardous tunnel searches and the challenges of finding thousands missing after devastating flash floods.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 10, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepali Army helicopters kept moving over flood-ravaged valleys as soldiers pushed through mud-filled hydropower tunnels and searched debris-strewn riverbanks for survivors after the devastating flash floods struck Nepal on August 26. Over the past fortnight, 9,300 Nepali Army personnel have worked on a war footing - airlifting stranded residents, searching inundated tunnels, recovering bodies and restoring crucial road links.
Believed to have followed a glacial collapse near Nepal’s border with Tibet, the disaster caught communities largely unprepared. Water, mud and debris reportedly surged through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers at speeds of 180-190 kmph, giving many residents little time to reach higher ground.
The floods swept away buildings, hydropower projects and roads and devastated parts of several towns. At least 1,369 people have died, while 5,132 remain missing.
ETV Bharat spoke to Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet, acting spokesperson of the Nepali Army, in Kathmandu about the scale of the operation, its challenges and the difficult search for thousands still missing.
ETV Bharat: When and how did the Nepali Army swing into action after the disaster?
Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet: The Nepali Army immediately deployed its assets and rescue units, which we call Composite Quick Reaction Teams, or CQRTs. The teams were already on standby, along with helicopters stationed at the airport, as part of our monsoon preparedness plan. At the same time, Mi-17 helicopters flew medical response teams, including specialist doctors and surgeons, to Trishuli, where they established medical facilities.
We began the mission on three fronts: ground search and rescue, aerial search and rescue, and reconnaissance of tunnels belonging to hydropower projects along the Trishuli River. The objective was to begin search and rescue operations inside the tunnels. However, the water level was extremely high that day, and we could not deploy personnel inside them.
ETV Bharat: How many people has the Nepali Army rescued since the flash floods?
Brigadier Basnet: So far, we have rescued 4,100 people by air with the help of helicopters. They include 283 foreign nationals. We have deployed 9,300 Nepali Army personnel to conduct rescue operations and manage bodies across the affected belt, from Rasuwa to Nawalpur West. Our primary focus is on Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, which are among the worst affected. We have deployed troops along the ridgelines in these two districts and along the river up to Chitwan.
ETV Bharat: Rescue operations are continuing inside several hydropower project tunnels. How do you see the situation?
Brigadier Basnet: At the Rasuwagadhi hydropower project, we rescued four people alive on August 28, the third day after the disaster. Our quick reaction teams, accompanied by employees of the project, have since reached the powerhouse inside the tunnel, but nobody else has been found so far.
At the Langtang hydropower project, our team entered approximately 275 metres into a tunnel and bored a hole to access an auxiliary tunnel. Two bodies have been recovered from there.
Teams from India are also working alongside the Nepali Army at the Chilime and Langtang hydropower projects.
At the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project, we rescued a Chinese national on September 5. The project has several tunnels and the Nepali Army is jointly conducting search and rescue operations with teams from South Korea and China.
Two people were rescued alive from the Trishuli 3A hydropower project on September 4. They are undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Kathmandu. More than 100 Nepali Army personnel are also conducting search and rescue operations at the Trishuli 3B hydropower project, along with project officials.
ETV Bharat: Why has the Chilime hydropower project tunnel become the focus of the rescue operation?
Brigadier Basnet: Six people are feared trapped at Chilime. Twenty personnel from the Nepali Army and India are using pipelines to create an accessible passage. They have managed to enter approximately 150 metres into the tunnel and are attempting to create an alternative route to reach the tunnel head.
The terrain is extremely difficult. Even Mi-17 helicopters cannot land there or deliver heavy rescue equipment and machinery because of space constraints.
The teams are trying to create another route from Syabrubesi to the Chilime hydropower project tunnel. They are also removing mud and debris from inside the tunnel. They must advance to a depth of around 250 metres to reach the area where the people are feared trapped.
ETV Bharat: Did the Nepali Army realise the scale of the disaster on the first day?
Brigadier Basnet: Initially, we received information from our units stationed in the affected areas and from the pilots deployed shortly after the disaster. The pilots observed the floodwaters from the air. The water level was almost 200 metres above normal.
ETV Bharat: What major challenges has the Nepali Army faced during the search and rescue operations?
Brigadier Basnet: The difficult terrain and constantly changing weather are major challenges. Weather conditions in the affected areas can change several times during the day. Thick mud deposited by the floods along the riverbed is another obstacle. There are very few places where helicopters can land. Previously, helicopters used to land along the riverbeds, but that is no longer possible at many locations.
Large rocks and boulders deposited on the riverbed and inside the tunnels have also made the search and rescue operations extremely difficult.
ETV Bharat: The Nepali Army’s response has received widespread praise. What do you attribute that recognition to?
Brigadier Basnet: It is because of the dedication, devotion, determination and discipline shown by our personnel. These qualities come from the level of training they receive. We are making every possible effort to save more people and are working in close coordination with all the stakeholders operating in the affected areas. We also have clear instructions from the Government of Nepal.
ETV Bharat: Which countries are assisting the Nepali Army in the search and rescue operations?
Brigadier Basnet: Our neighbours India and China, along with other friendly countries, are supporting us with search and rescue teams. We are working closely with them in the worst-affected areas.
A disaster rescue team from South Korea, known as the Korea Disaster Relief Team or KDRT, is also participating in the operation.
ETV Bharat: A fortnight has passed since the disaster, and more than 5,000 people remain missing. Many are believed to be trapped inside hydropower tunnels. What are their chances of survival?
Brigadier Basnet: The Nepali Army remains focused on its mission. For us, it is always “mission first”. We are doing everything possible to intensify the search and rescue operations.
ETV Bharat: Nepal is highly vulnerable to natural disasters. Are there plans to equip the Nepali Army with more advanced technology and specialised equipment?
Brigadier Basnet: The Nepali Army remains prepared in terms of resources, personnel and trained manpower. However, questions concerning the acquisition of new technology and specialised equipment should be addressed to the authorities.
ETV Bharat: How long will the rescue operation continue?
Brigadier Basnet: That will depend on instructions from the government. We are operating according to its directions and will continue our mission. Our priority is to break through the tunnels and reach those who may be trapped inside. The Nepali Army has also installed an Acrow bridge over the Tadi River, restoring a vital connection between Rasuwa and Nuwakot and the neighbouring districts.
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