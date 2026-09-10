ETV Bharat / international

INTERVIEW | ‘Mission First’: Nepali Army Races Against Time To Find Thousands Missing After Floods

The acrow bridge installed by the Nepali Army over the Tadi river, a tributary of Trishuli, at Devighat in Nuwakot district to restore connectivity of the disaster hit areas with neighbouring districts ( ETV Bharat )

Kathmandu: Nepali Army helicopters kept moving over flood-ravaged valleys as soldiers pushed through mud-filled hydropower tunnels and searched debris-strewn riverbanks for survivors after the devastating flash floods struck Nepal on August 26. Over the past fortnight, 9,300 Nepali Army personnel have worked on a war footing - airlifting stranded residents, searching inundated tunnels, recovering bodies and restoring crucial road links.

Believed to have followed a glacial collapse near Nepal’s border with Tibet, the disaster caught communities largely unprepared. Water, mud and debris reportedly surged through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers at speeds of 180-190 kmph, giving many residents little time to reach higher ground.

Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet (ETV Bharat)

The floods swept away buildings, hydropower projects and roads and devastated parts of several towns. At least 1,369 people have died, while 5,132 remain missing.

ETV Bharat spoke to Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet, acting spokesperson of the Nepali Army, in Kathmandu about the scale of the operation, its challenges and the difficult search for thousands still missing.

ETV Bharat: When and how did the Nepali Army swing into action after the disaster?

Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet: The Nepali Army immediately deployed its assets and rescue units, which we call Composite Quick Reaction Teams, or CQRTs. The teams were already on standby, along with helicopters stationed at the airport, as part of our monsoon preparedness plan. At the same time, Mi-17 helicopters flew medical response teams, including specialist doctors and surgeons, to Trishuli, where they established medical facilities.

We began the mission on three fronts: ground search and rescue, aerial search and rescue, and reconnaissance of tunnels belonging to hydropower projects along the Trishuli River. The objective was to begin search and rescue operations inside the tunnels. However, the water level was extremely high that day, and we could not deploy personnel inside them.

The Nepali Army on rescue and relief operations in Nuwakot district. (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat: How many people has the Nepali Army rescued since the flash floods?

Brigadier Basnet: So far, we have rescued 4,100 people by air with the help of helicopters. They include 283 foreign nationals. We have deployed 9,300 Nepali Army personnel to conduct rescue operations and manage bodies across the affected belt, from Rasuwa to Nawalpur West. Our primary focus is on Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, which are among the worst affected. We have deployed troops along the ridgelines in these two districts and along the river up to Chitwan.

ETV Bharat: Rescue operations are continuing inside several hydropower project tunnels. How do you see the situation?

Brigadier Basnet: At the Rasuwagadhi hydropower project, we rescued four people alive on August 28, the third day after the disaster. Our quick reaction teams, accompanied by employees of the project, have since reached the powerhouse inside the tunnel, but nobody else has been found so far.

The Nepali Army on rescue and relief operations in Nuwakot district (ETV Bharat)

At the Langtang hydropower project, our team entered approximately 275 metres into a tunnel and bored a hole to access an auxiliary tunnel. Two bodies have been recovered from there.

Teams from India are also working alongside the Nepali Army at the Chilime and Langtang hydropower projects.

At the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project, we rescued a Chinese national on September 5. The project has several tunnels and the Nepali Army is jointly conducting search and rescue operations with teams from South Korea and China.

Two people were rescued alive from the Trishuli 3A hydropower project on September 4. They are undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Kathmandu. More than 100 Nepali Army personnel are also conducting search and rescue operations at the Trishuli 3B hydropower project, along with project officials.