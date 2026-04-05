Sent Dozens Of Aircraft: Trump Shares Details Of How US Rescued Injured 'Colonel' After Iran Downed Fighter Jet
US Army Special Forces veteran and journalist, Jack Murphy, was the first to report that the WSO had been "recovered alive".
Published : April 5, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
The missing American Weapon Systems Officer (WSO) who was on the run after Iran downed the US F-15E has been recovered by the US after a "daring" search and rescue operation involving heavy firefight in Iran.
US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, identified the rescued crew member as a "highly respected Colonel" and said he was "safe and sound". Trump, at the same time, said the crew member "sustained injuries, but he will be just fine".
In a long post, the US President wrote: "WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!
This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue.
Donald J. Trump Truth Social 04:05.26 12:08 AM EST— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 5, 2026
FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP
WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible…
At my direction, the U.S. Military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons in the World, to retrieve him. He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine. This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation.
This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World."
Earlier, Al-Jazeera reported Sunday (India time) morning that the officer had not been exfiltrated yet. Quoting a US government source, Al Jazeera reported that overnight in Iran, the missing crew member of the downed F-15E had been located, and there was a rescue effort amid a fierce firefight.
"The crew member has not left Iranian territory, and because of the ongoing hostilities, there could still be danger to that person and to other people involved in that rescue effort. So, this is an ongoing, active rescue effort, but that airman is not basically out of Iranian territory. The US rescue team still needs to successfully exfiltrate them out of the country and to safety," the report said.
A US Army Special Forces veteran and national security journalist, Jack Murphy, was the first to report on his social media handle that the WSO had been "recovered alive".
"Good news for once. F-15 WSO recovered alive. Was escaping and evading. Massive fire fight on tgt. Iranians were actively looking for him in the area," Murphy posted on X early Sunday morning (India time).
Good news for once.— Jack Murphy (@JackMurphyRGR) April 4, 2026
F-15 WSO recovered alive. Was escaping and evading. Massive fire fight on tgt. Iranians were actively looking for him in the area.
In another post, Murphy said that a C130 (military transport aircraft) involved in the recovery operation had its wheel stuck in sand at the Forward Arming and Refuelling Point (FARP). "Wheels up all friendlies out. C130 got a wheel stuck in the sand at the FARP and a Delta element had to come in and blow it in place. Whole op sounds dicey as hell but they pulled it off. Goodnight," he said.
Wheels up all friendlies out. C130 got a wheel stuck in the sand at the FARP and a Delta element had to come in and blow it in place. Whole op sounds dicey as hell but they pulled it off. Goodnight. https://t.co/3LuuXE1Jny— Jack Murphy (@JackMurphyRGR) April 5, 2026
On Friday, Iran shot down a US fighter jet and an A-10 Warthog in separate attacks. One US pilot was rescued while the WSO was missing, in a dramatic escalation since the war began nearly five weeks ago.
Tehran also claimed it had managed to hit two US Black Hawk helicopters, part of the search and rescue operation for the missing pilot.
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