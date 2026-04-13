ETV Bharat / international

Misri Discusses Bilateral Ties, West Asia Situation With French Foreign Minister

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in West Asia.

Misri's visit to France comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after the US and Iran failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend. US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran’s oil supplies to China and other countries, amid a deepening global energy crisis.

Misri, who arrived in Paris on Sunday on the first leg of his two-nation visit, called on Barrot, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. "Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East," the Indian Embassy in Paris posted on X.