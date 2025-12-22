ETV Bharat / international

Minority Groups In Bangladesh Protest Over Govt's Failure To Address Persecution Of Minorities

Dhaka: Minority groups in Bangladesh on Monday held a protest in the national capital over the interim government's failure to prevent the persecution of minorities, as authorities announced the arrest of 21 suspects linked to the lynching of a Hindu man, attacks on media offices and violent demonstrations near an Indian diplomatic mission.

Leaders of Hindu and other minority organisations on Monday formed a human chain in Dhaka against the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, saying the interim government has failed to stop violence, killings and persecution of minority communities. Das, a garment factory worker in central Mymensingh city, was dragged out of the factory by a mob and lynched to death on Thursday. His body was then set on fire.

His killing sparked widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups while India expressed concerns as well.

"He (Muhammad Yunus) claims he will build a humane Bangladesh, but in reality, he is an inhumane chief adviser," Joint Coordinator of the Minority Unity Front Manindra Kumar Nath told the protesters in front of Jatiya Press Club.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

Meanwhile, the anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 10 suspects over the lynching of Das. Later, police arrested two more suspects. A police headquarters spokesman on Monday said 12 people were now in jail or custody as investigations were underway about the killing of Das.

The office of the interim government chief, who earlier called Das’ killing a “brutal crime”, on Monday said nine people were arrested over the violent attack on the mass circulation Prothom Alo and Daily Star newspapers and prestigious cultural groups Chhayanat and Udichi Shilpi Goshthi in the capital. The government has called for restraint, responsibility, and unity as Bangladesh navigates a critical democratic phase ahead of its upcoming general elections.

“Police and other law enforcement agencies informed the Chief Adviser that they primarily identified 31 suspected perpetrators of these incidents, analysing video footage,” his press wing said in a statement. Besides, it said, video footage analysis detected three people who “tried to create rowdiness” in front of the residence of India's assistant high commissioner in the southeastern port city of Chattogram.

In an earlier statement, the press wing said authorities urged citizens to stay vigilant against hate-driven violence, arson, and destruction, emphasising that no one involved would be spared. Mob violence gripped the Bangladesh capital and other major cities after radical right-wing cultural group Inqilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot in the head on December 12 in Dhaka, died at a Singapore Hospital last week.