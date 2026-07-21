Ministerial On Political Terrorism To Deepen Info Sharing On Far-Left Groups: Official
Ministerial on Resurgence of Political Terrorism, held at the Department of State on Thursday last, saw participation of representatives from 66 nations, including 17 ministers.
By PTI
Published : July 21, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Washington: A ministerial meeting on political terrorism, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, resolved to deepen information sharing and coordination on imposing travel restrictions on persons supporting political terrorism, a senior US official said.
The Ministerial on Resurgence of Political Terrorism, held at the Department of State on Thursday last, saw participation of representatives from 66 nations, including 17 ministers. India’s envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra participated in the meeting.
“This is the beginning of a sustained effort to ensure we address a new threat, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners in the months ahead,” Gregory D LoGerfo, Coordinator and Ambassador-at-Large for Counterterrorism, told reporters here on Monday. LoGerfo said at the Ministerial, participants discussed prospects to align their own legal frameworks to ensure that these far-left networks cannot simply relocate across borders.
“As part of these designations, the US Treasury Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence will take steps to dismantle the funding which sustains these groups,” he said, adding that the US State Department is offering awards of up to USD 10 million for information disrupting far-left terrorist financing.
LoGerfo said the participants agreed to deepen information sharing, coordinate on travel restrictions, and strengthen protection of critical infrastructure, particularly transportation and energy systems, which have been repeated targets. He said Secretary Rubio has already announced new visa restrictions, targeting members of far-left terrorists and aligned groups under the Immigration and Nationality Act.
“We will bar anyone who engages in far-left terrorism or provides support from entering the United States,” LoGerfo said. The US official made it clear that the ministerial was not about policing political viewpoints, abridging the freedom of speech, or preventing peaceful protest.
Some critics of the Trump administration's counterterrorism approach have claimed its focus on threats from the far left is misguided. Analysis conducted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in 2025 found that while left-wing violence in the US has increased over the past decade, "it has risen from very low levels and remains much lower than historical levels of violence carried out by right-wing and jihadist attackers."
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