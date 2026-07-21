ETV Bharat / international

Ministerial On Political Terrorism To Deepen Info Sharing On Far-Left Groups: Official

Washington: A ministerial meeting on political terrorism, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, resolved to deepen information sharing and coordination on imposing travel restrictions on persons supporting political terrorism, a senior US official said.

The Ministerial on Resurgence of Political Terrorism, held at the Department of State on Thursday last, saw participation of representatives from 66 nations, including 17 ministers. India’s envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra participated in the meeting.

“This is the beginning of a sustained effort to ensure we address a new threat, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners in the months ahead,” Gregory D LoGerfo, Coordinator and Ambassador-at-Large for Counterterrorism, told reporters here on Monday. LoGerfo said at the Ministerial, participants discussed prospects to align their own legal frameworks to ensure that these far-left networks cannot simply relocate across borders.

“As part of these designations, the US Treasury Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence will take steps to dismantle the funding which sustains these groups,” he said, adding that the US State Department is offering awards of up to USD 10 million for information disrupting far-left terrorist financing.