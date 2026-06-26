ETV Bharat / international

Minister Piyush Goyal Wins UK-India Award For Elevating Ties

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal during an interaction at the India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2026: Capital Frontiers, in London on Thursday. ( ANI )

London: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was presented with an award for "Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Ties" at a ceremony in London, where the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiating teams from both countries were also honoured.

The India Global Forum's (IGF) UK-India Awards 2026 marked its tenth anniversary on Thursday evening with a celebration of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) set for entry into force on July 15. Goyal was joined on stage by his UK counterpart, Peter Kyle, and IGF founder Manoj Ladwa as he received the special award.

"I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that this will be a success, and this CETA will become a template, will be a role model for many other free trade agreements in the future," said Goyal.

"It's not only about tariffs and rules of origin, it's not only about trade in goods and services, it's about collaborations in technology, in education, culture, the arts. It is focused on bringing the best of both countries to each other.