ETV Bharat / international

When Millions Of Mourners Attended Funeral Of Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini In 1989

FILE- Thousands of mourners crowd around the grave of the late Ayatollah Khomeini at the cemetery in Beheshte e Zahra, some 70 kms from Tehran, Iran, June 11, 1989. ( AP )

On June 6, 1989, millions of Iranians turned out in the streets to bury Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The situation quickly got out of control. Those in the crowd beat their chests rhythmically in the intense summer heat, the wails of women cutting through the noise. Mourners rushed the casket, causing the 86-year-old religious leader's white-wrapped body to tumble out into the crowd.

Initial reports said the chaos killed at least eight people and injured some 11,000 others. It was recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest percentage of a population to attend a funeral, drawing an estimated 10.2 million people — about one-sixth of Iran's population at the time

Now, as Iran prepares to bury the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, here is a relook at the Khomeini's funeral available.

Mourners Block Funeral, Postpone Burial; Scores Crushed in the Chaos

Millions of mourners beating on their heads and chests today blocked the funeral procession of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and scores of people, including Khomeini's son, were crushed in the chaos. The unyielding crowds forced authorities to postpone the burial.

There was no immediate word on if or how many people were killed, injured or simply fainted because of the 91-degree heat. At least eight people were killed and hundreds hurt Monday during a similar huge show of mass grief.

Security forces fired in the air to disperse the crowds, but the grieving multitudes remained, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported. The Revolutionary Guards beat mourners on their hands to let go of Khomeini's coffin.

Khomeini's only son, Ahmad, 43, was knocked down in the dusty north Tehran square outside the Mosalla Mosque where Khomeini's body had lay in state since Monday in an air-conditioned glass-encased bier.

Ahmad Khomeini's white turban fell off as he was being hoisted above the crowds and passed from hand to hand to an ambulance at the edge of the square. He appeared pale and drowsy, but conscious.

The hearse carrying the body was stranded in a sea of mourners clad in black, unable to move forward because of the crowds, IRNA said.

Tehran television said it was "impossible" to break through the grieving multitudes to bury Khomeini before dusk. Islam forbids burying the dead after nightfall. Khomeini died Saturday at age 86.

He was to be buried at the Baheshte Zahra cemetery, 22 miles south of Tehran, alongside victims of the Islamic revolution that catapulted him to power 10 years ago and thousands killed in the Iran-Iraq war.

The television said alternative arrangements for Khomeini's burial would be announced later.

Shouts of "Allah Akbar!" God is Great, echoed across the city. The hearse had hardly covered a half mile of the journey two hours into the funeral procession.

Many of Tehran's 6 million people turned out to bid Khomeini farewell. Millions more converged on the city from other regions, the official media reported.

The procession began at 7 a.m. when Khomeini's devout militants, the Revolutionary Guards, carried his body down from the bier. Five helicopters hovered overhead as a martial band played somber tunes.

Khomeini's body was wrapped in the Islamic republic flag and laid on the ground in the open air as the white-bearded Ayatollah Mohammad-Reza Golpaygani prayed. Golapaygani, one of the four remaining senior ayatollahs in Iran, choked often and lifted his spectacles to wipe tears with a handkerchief.