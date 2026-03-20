ETV Bharat / international

Mideast War Forces NATO To Shift Iraq Mission To Europe

Mourners carry the coffin of a member of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, an alliance of factions now integrated into the regular army, who was reportedly killed earlier in the day in a strike in Salah al-Din during his funeral in Baghdad on March 19, 2026. ( AFP )

Brussels: NATO's mission in Iraq has been fully relocated to Europe because of the Middle East war, the alliance said, with the last staff from a non-combat force of several hundred leaving the country on Friday.

The mission was in an Iraqi military base in Baghdad's Green Zone near the US embassy, which has been targeted several times since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran three weeks ago.

A statement from the alliance's European command said: "NATO Mission Iraq has adjusted its posture, safely relocating all its personnel from the Middle East to Europe."

NATO's mission in Iraq provides assistance, advice and training to the Iraqi security forces involved in counter‑jihadist operations, aiming in particular to prevent any resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

The mission will continue to operate from NATO's regional command in the Italian city of Naples, the alliance said.

General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, offered thanks to the Iraqi government and allies "who assisted in the safe relocation of NATO personnel from Iraq."