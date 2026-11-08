ETV Bharat / international

Mideast Updates: Iran Lifts Self-imposed Limit On Missile Ranges; US Fires On Vessel In Gulf of Oman

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has lifted a self-imposed limit of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) on the range of its ballistic missiles, suggesting the country may seek to develop missiles capable of reaching more distant targets as fears of renewed all-out war rise.

Meanwhile, airstrikes near Yemen’s capital killed at least 27 people, according to a spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi-run Health Ministry. In Israel, the president tapped opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot to form a government, in a post-election setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East

Iran's Revolutionary Guard lifts its missile-range limit

The comments by the spokesman of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came days after the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini, warned that “any kind and level of threat” from the U.S. or Israel would face a response without geographic limits. Asked at a Tehran news conference about the limit on missile ranges, Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said, “That restriction has been lifted for us.”

Iran is not known to have missiles that can go beyond the 2,000-kilometre (1,200-mile) limit. However, U.S. officials have said technology from Iran’s space program can be repurposed to build intercontinental ballistic missiles.

US military fires on commercial vessel in Gulf of Oman

U.S. Central Command said late Saturday it disabled a St. Kitts-flagged ship after it ignored multiple warnings and attempted to leave the region after visiting an Iranian port. U.S. forces have been enforcing a naval blockade on Iran for months in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial strategic waterway for global shipping, including of oil.

Iran established a chokehold on the strait at the beginning of the war, and has claimed attacks on tankers. On Saturday night, the Iranian military said two tankers in the area had hit mines and caught fire. The U.S. says its blockade had redirected 144 commercial vessels through the end of October. U.S. Central Command also announced Saturday a new task force focusing on hampering Iran’s transportation options through its land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Iran media report explosions on Qeshm Island

Iran state media also reported on Saturday evening the sound of two explosions on Qeshm Island in the strait, as well as several explosions in the port of Jask. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosions. U.S. Central Command didn’t immediately respond to an AP request for comment.

Houthis say airstrikes kill more than 2 dozen people near Yemen’s capital