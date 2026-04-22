ETV Bharat / international

Mideast Crises Divide Europe As It Grapples With Rising Fuel Costs And Policy Toward Israel

A man holds the flag of Luxembourg and a placard as he demonstrates outside a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg, Tuesday ( AP )

Luxembourg: Buoyed by the election of a new leader in Hungary, Europe's top diplomats are meeting in Luxembourg to forge plans of action on multiple crises from the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian hybrid attacks, and economic instability as the war in Iran drives up energy prices worldwide.

But it is the European Union's policy toward Israel — and how to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as security deteriorates in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as in Lebanon — that is dividing EU members, stymieing strong action, and frustrating many in the 27-nation bloc.

Israel disagreement hobbles EU action

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said there was no clear political agreement in Luxembourg to ramp up pressure on Israel.

"We didn't see that today, but these discussions will continue," she said.

One of the loudest voices within the EU blocking sharper pressure on Israel is shortly leaving office — Hungary's outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán routinely obstructed EU action on issues ranging from support for Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion to sanctions on Israelis accused of violent extremism.

Kallas said that Orbán's defeat by pro-European opposition leader Péter Magyar in Hungary's recent election could accelerate action.

"A lot of issues ... have been blocked" by Hungary, she said. "We are reopening the discussions and hope that we get a positive result."

The EU has an Association Agreement, signed in 2000, that regulates trade and cooperation with Israel. Spain, Slovenia and Ireland have proposed completely suspending it, a move that doesn't have the required unanimous support among EU nations.

However, a partial suspension targeting just the trade aspects could have enough political support, said Spanish Foreign Minister José Albares.

"The European Union has to say today very clearly to Israel that a change is needed," he said.

The EU has found indications Israel had violated the agreement with the bloc in its military campaign in Gaza.

"The attacks on the values that underpin that agreement are now too serious to ignore," said Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, adding that Belgium would support at least a partial suspension of the deal.

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, Israel's recent adoption of the death penalty for some Palestinians, and ongoing fighting in Lebanon should push EU nations to ramp up pressure on Israel.

"We need to act. We need to make sure that our fundamental values are protected," McEntee said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said France and Sweden have brought forward a plan to curtail trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank.